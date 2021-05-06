Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

State Farm Wants Out Of CBD Retailer's Contract Suit Defense

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A State Farm unit has filed suit in California federal court seeking a declaration that it has no duty to defend a CBD retailer in an underlying action alleging it breached a contract granting it the right to sell certain products and use certain trademarks.

State Farm General Insurance Co. argued in Wednesday's complaint that under the terms of its policy with The Natural Solutions LLC and its member Michelle Pina, it does not have to defend or indemnify the retailer in the underlying suit it is facing from CBD maker SunFlora Inc.

"State Farm alleges that it has no duty...

