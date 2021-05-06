Denmark Can Appeal Ruling Axing £1.5B Cum-Ex Fraud Suit

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 6:09 PM BST) -- Denmark's tax agency won permission Thursday to appeal a London decision dismissing its £1.5 billion ($2.1 billion) lawsuit against more than 100 financial institutions over an alleged cum-ex dividend tax fraud on the grounds it is an inadmissible foreign revenue claim. High Court Judge Andrew Baker said the Danish Customs and Tax Authority, known as Skat, has a "realistic prospect" of overturning his ruling that the claim is a legal principle, known as the revenue rule, that prohibits courts from hearing actions brought by foreign nations to enforce their own revenue laws. Skat's lawyers argued that Judge Baker was wrong to...

