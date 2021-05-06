Bayer Loses Bid To Lift EU Pesticide Ban Over Harm To Bees

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 4:43 PM BST) -- The European Union's highest court bid on Thursday rejected Bayer's to overturn a regulation restricting the use of certain pesticides, ruling there was enough evidence supporting concerns that the chemicals harm honeybees. German chemicals giant Bayer loses its bid in the European Union's top court to overturn a regulation restricting the use of certain pesticides because they harm honeybees. (iStock.) The European Court of Justice dismissed an appeal from Bayer CropScience, a unit of Bayer AG, ending its final attempt to challenge a new regulation put in place by the European Commission that restricted, and in some cases banned, the use...

