Latvian Bank Loses Challenge To ECB Solvency Review

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 3:06 PM BST) -- The European Union's top court rejected a challenge by ABLV Bank AS on Thursday against a decision by the European Central Bank that led to the Latvian lender's shuttering amid accusations of money laundering. The ECB declared in February 2018 that ABLV, Latvia's third-biggest bank, was likely to fail. The European Court of Justice said Thursday it was not convinced by arguments put forward by the lender or its shareholders that it had been unreasonably forced into liquidation by the banking supervisor's assessment, and rejected the appeal. The ECB's failing or likely-to-fail assessments "are a mere factual assessment that has no legal...

