60 UK Law Firms Shuttered In 2020 By Rising Insurance Costs

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 3:14 PM BST) -- Sixty law firms closed in the U.K. in 2020 because of their inability to secure professional indemnity insurance after years of rising costs of coverage, a legal accountant said on Thursday. Hazlewoods LLP said the number was up from the 37 firms that closed in 2019, but still lower than expected given the additional pressures faced by the sector by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional indemnity insurance, which guards against negligence claims, is mandatory for solicitors. But insurers have increasingly withdrawn from the market in recent years because of growing claims costs, which has pushed up the price for the cover....

