Orcas Threatened By Alaska Commercial Fishing, Group Says

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The federal government's approval of commercial fishing off the coast of Alaska has put an endangered killer whale community at risk, and efforts to mitigate that fact may be more of a hindrance than a help, an environmental group told a Washington federal court Wednesday. In a request for summary judgment, nonprofit conservation group Wild Fish Conservancy said that the National Marine Fisheries Service greenlighted commercial fishing of wild chinook salmon that endangered southern resident killer whales rely on for sustenance, despite clear evidence that the fishing is chronically leaving them without enough prey. To try to offset those concerns, the...

