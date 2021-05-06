WSFS Investor Says Financial Unknowns Plague $976M Deal

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A WSFS Financial Corp. stockholder is seeking to delay the company's pending $976.4 million merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. until the company corrects a "false and misleading" regulatory filing that's leaving investors in the dark about the proposed deal's financial outlook. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New Jersey federal court, Stephen Bushansky said a document that WSFS submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of the planned shareholder vote fails to materially disclose the reasons underscoring a financial adviser's opinion backing the deal. The filing thus violates the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC rules, Bushansky...

