Insurtech Biz Shift Valued At $1B In Series D Round

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Dechert-guided insurance software provider Shift Technology said Thursday it's now valued at more than $1 billion following a $220 million Series D funding round led by Weil-advised Advent International and will use the proceeds to invest in its research and development, to expand geographically and in the types of products it supports. Paris-based Shift said it's raised $320 million in total investments and will continue to grow in Europe, Asia and especially the U.S., where it will focus on the property and casualty and health insurance segments, according to a joint statement. "The entire Shift team has worked tirelessly to build...

