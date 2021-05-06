Biden Admin Proposes Revoking Trump Migratory Bird Rule

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday proposed a rule to undo the Trump administration's effort to curtail the federal government's power to prosecute companies that kill federally protected migratory birds. Citing public and international concerns about the Trump-era policy, the Biden administration proposed returning to the interpretation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act where businesses can face criminal penalties for incidental migratory bird deaths. The Trump administration in January finalized its policy eliminating the penalty for incidental take, a move it said at the time would provide more certainty for industry. "The Migratory Bird Treaty Act is a bedrock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS