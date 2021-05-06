Trump Doc Subpoena Should Be Upheld, House Panel Says

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 1:05 PM EDT) -- A U.S. House committee seeking former President Donald Trump's personal and business financial records should be able to obtain the information now that he is no longer in office, the panel told a D.C. federal court. Since Trump is no longer president, the separation-of-powers concerns that prevented the House Committee on Oversight and Reform from obtaining his financial records through a subpoena issued to Mazars USA LLP aren't at issue any longer, the panel told the D.C. court Wednesday. "Instead, this court should balance the committee's significant legislative need for the Mazars documents against the limited separation-of-powers concerns implicated by a subpoena...

