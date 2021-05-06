2 Firms Guide Retailer At Home's $2.8B Take-Private Deal

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Home decor retailer At Home announced Thursday it's agreed to be bought by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for $2.8 billion in a deal guided by Fried Frank and Simpson Thacher. Plano, Texas-based At Home Group Inc. said in a joint statement with H&F that its investors will receive $36 per share, a 25% premium to its 30-day average stock price, and it will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. "As we enter the next chapter for our company, H&F is the ideal partner to advance our At Home 2.0 long term strategy," chairman and CEO Lee Bird...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS