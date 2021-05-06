Fed. Circ. Backs Microsoft's PTAB Win Over Computer Patents

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday handed victories to Microsoft in its legal battle with a company that unsuccessfully tried to use the St. Regis Mohawk tribe's sovereign immunity status to escape review of its computer patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In a pair of one-line orders, a three-judge panel upheld a series of PTAB rulings that invalidated a total of three patents owned by FG SRC LLC. The patents, which relate to multiprocessing systems, were found by the board to be anticipated or obvious over prior art. On appeal, FG SRC took issue with the PTAB's interpretation of certain phrases...

