How To Write Pandemic Clauses For Construction Contracts

By Anastasia Herasimovich and Roberto Cantu-Dessommes

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way parties enter into construction projects tremendously, particularly as it relates to their rights and responsibilities. This brief video covers what a pandemics clause is, important terms to include in such clauses, and the steps those entering into new contracts may want to consider. Anastasia Herasimovich is a partner and Roberto Cantu-Dessommes is an associate at Baker McKenzie The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

