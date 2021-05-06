Recruitment Firm Says Ex-Worker Raiding Staff, Clients

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Georgia professional recruitment firm said Tuesday that a former employee had raided its staff and clients in starting his own business, asking a state judge to stop him from making further offers to workers and clients. YER USA Inc. said that Matthias Oertzen took staff and clients in violation of his employment contract when he started up Oertzen Group LLC earlier this year. YER sued Oertzen in Fulton County Superior Court on Tuesday, seeking an injunction against Oertzen and his company, claiming breach of contract, breach of loyalty, interference with a business relationship and interference with a contract. Oertzen signed...

