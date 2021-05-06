UCANN Says It Doesn't Owe Atty Fees After Patent Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- United Cannabis Corp. is fighting CBD company Pure Hemp Collective's bid for $300,000 in attorney fees after United Cannabis dropped a patent infringement suit against the company, arguing it has no liability because Pure Hemp willingly dropped its claims as well. United Cannabis, or UCANN, was suing Pure Hemp for infringement on a patent covering a liquid formula for a tincture containing 95% CBD when it entered bankruptcy, but dropped the suit after its Chapter 11 petition was dismissed earlier this year. Pure Hemp dismissed its counterclaims at the same time, according to court records. But in April, Pure Hemp asked...

