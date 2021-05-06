Fed. Circ. Overturns Olaplex's $66M Win In Fight With L'Oreal

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- L'Oreal notched a victory in its trade secrets battle against hair care company Olaplex on Thursday when the Federal Circuit overturned a $66 million judgment against the beauty giant and ordered a new trial on one of Olaplex's patents. In a 29-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said there was insufficient evidence to back a Delaware federal jury's verdict that Olaplex showed that its methods for bleaching hair using maleic acid was a trade secret at the time of L'Oreal's alleged misappropriation. Among other things, the panel faulted Olaplex's inability to provide specific proof that L'Oreal had "misappropriated anything secret." Olaplex...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS