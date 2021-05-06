Boat Crane Operators Defend 5th Circ. Revival Of OT Fight

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Crane operators said there's no reason for the full Fifth Circuit to review a panel's decision to revive their claims they were shorted on wages, saying their employer is wrongly arguing that they should be classified as overtime-exempt seamen. The operators are opposing a bid for en banc review by All Coast LLC, the Louisiana-based owner and operator of liftboats for offshore oil and gas rigs. Crane operator William Adams, leading a conditionally certified collective action over unpaid wages, told the court that the panel's ruling simply enforced "well-settled" legal principles under the Fair Labor Standards Act's seaman exemption, and that it in...

