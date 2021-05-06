Prosecutors Broaden Labor Retaliation Suit Against Google

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board prosecutors are set to expand a retaliation case against Google after the agency's acting general counsel said the company may have illegally fired three more workers, reversing an earlier ruling that their firings were on the level. Acting General Counsel Peter Sung Ohr said Wednesday that Google "arguably violated" the National Labor Relations Act by firing workers Rebecca Rivers, Paul Duke and Sophie Waldman. Their names should be added to a pending suit claiming the company fired two other workplace activists if Google does not settle the new claims, Ohr said. An NLRB regional official in December...

