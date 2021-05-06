Trade Court Backs Denial Of Duties On Plastic Resin Imports

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Plastic resin imports from five countries escaped anti-dumping duties sought by domestic producers when a federal trade court backed the U.S. International Trade Commission's findings that a domestic supply shortage, and not low prices, caused the surge in imports. After unearthing conflicting evidence in a similar determination the commission made last year, U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Gary Katzmann upheld the commission's revised finding that PET resin, a polymer used to make plastic bottles, wasn't being sold at unfairly low prices. "Having remedied the previously identified deficiencies regarding its underselling and supply constraint conclusions, the commission has also provided further...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS