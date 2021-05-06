Supreme Court Asked To Mull Jury's Say On Essential Patents

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Chinese smartphone maker TCL Communication has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a Federal Circuit ruling holding that judges don't get to decide whether patent claims are essential to an industry standard during claim construction, arguing that it flouts Supreme Court precedent, according to a petition docketed Wednesday. Last August, the Federal Circuit said that whether a petition is essential to a standard is a question of fact to be decided by a fact-finder such as a jury, not a question of law to be decided by a judge. The decision affirmed a Delaware federal jury's finding that TCL had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS