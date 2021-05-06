Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Health Care Giant Strikes $10M False Claims Deal With DOJ

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Hospital operator Dignity Health has agreed to pay the U.S. Department of Justice $10 million to resolve allegations that it broke federal law by billing the government for surgeries that were said to be conducted by world-class neurosurgeons but were instead performed by inexperienced and often unsupervised trainees.

The hospital at the center of the case, Dignity Health-owned St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, billed Medicare for "doubly and triply concurrent and overlapping surgeries" in connection with the alleged scheme and in violation of the False Claims Act, the DOJ said in an announcement Wednesday.

"We expect health care...

