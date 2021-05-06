Shedd Aquarium Ship Has Sexist Environment, Suit Says

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The first woman ever hired as a crew member for the Shedd Aquarium's research vessel filed federal sex discrimination claims against the aquarium Thursday, claiming she worked in an environment "profoundly hostile to women" before she was fired nearly two years ago. Plaintiff Susan Edgerton claimed in her suit that the historically all-male crew aboard the Shedd's research vessel, The Coral Reef II, created "an unapologetically sexist working environment" that extended to the way she was treated as the vessel's only female crew member. "[Edgerton] was reprimanded for things that her male co-workers openly did without rebuke," her suit claims. "When...

