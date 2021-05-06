Judge Pauses Investment Firm's Bid To Enforce $10.4M Award

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A British Virgin Islands-based investment firm must wait to have a $10.4 million arbitration award enforced against a mineral resources company over a soured coal mine deal, a Delaware federal judge said Thursday in a mixed-bag decision. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said the firm, Caroleng Investments Ltd., must let an appeal of the award play out in the French court system. But he didn't let mining company Bluestone Resources Inc. completely off the hook, saying the size of the award merits requiring Bluestone to post a $10 million security bond until its French appeal is resolved. Judge Andrews said...

