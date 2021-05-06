Subscription Billing Biz ReCharge Nabs $2.1B Valuation

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Subscription billing platform ReCharge said Thursday it hit a $2.1 billion valuation in a $277 million funding round that will help it expand its services and reach new e-commerce customers. California-headquartered ReCharge helps e-commerce businesses add subscription services. It has about 15,000 customers, including Fiji Water, razor company Harry's and oat milk company Oatly, according to the announcement. "Our merchants are seeing a huge benefit from the addition of subscription offerings to their businesses," co-founder and CEO Oisin O'Connor said in a statement. "Whether you're a direct-to-consumer or an omnichannel brand, subscription solutions strengthen a brand's relationship with their customers and...

