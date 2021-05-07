Blue Cross Defends $3M Tax Refund Ruling To Texas Justices

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield has told the Texas Supreme Court it shouldn't agree to review a ruling that refunded it $3 million for insurance premium tax and maintenance tax just because the Texas comptroller doesn't like the judgment. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas urged the justices to deny the state comptroller's petition for review, arguing Wednesday that the lower court got it right when it decided the insurer deserved a $3 million tax refund. The insurer told the court that premiums paid on its stop-loss insurance policies should not be subject to a special premium tax. The policies, issued to...

