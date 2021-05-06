Mass. Court Sees No Bias In Gay IT Chief's Termination

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appellate panel declined Thursday to revive a gay former information technology manager's lawsuit alleging a health care data company canned him for reporting discrimination, ruling that his termination was one of many tied to the company's deteriorating finances and shuttering of U.S. operations. The Massachusetts Appeals Court upheld Boston-based Molecular Health Inc.'s summary judgment victory over former IT head Justin Nealis, who alleged he was fired in February 2018 in retaliation for complaining to higher-ups that a company vice president had targeted him for being openly gay. The panel said Nealis didn't bring sufficient evidence to show that his...

