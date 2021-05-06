9th Circ. Says National Forest Cattle Grazing Permits Lawful

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed a lower court and held that the U.S. Forest Service rightfully imposed restrictions on cattle grazing operations in Montana's largest national forest to protect streams and vegetation. In a published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel reversed a Montana federal court's finding that the Forest Service arbitrarily and capriciously included certain mitigation measures in a forest management plan that governs cattle grazing operations in a region of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. Several Montana ranches challenged the restrictions after being notified they weren't complying with the guidelines. The panel disagreed with the lower court that the agency violated the...

