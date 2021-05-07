Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Altria Says Motley Rice Can't Be Co-Lead Counsel In Juul Row

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Tobacco behemoth Altria Group Inc. has asked a Virginia federal judge to disqualify Motley Rice LLC from being named co-lead counsel in a consolidated shareholder derivative suit against Altria and Juul Labs Inc. executives, saying Motley Rice has a conflict of interest because it is representing other clients currently suing Altria.

Because the suit in question is a derivative suit, which is being brought by a shareholder on behalf of Altria against the company's directors and officers, the court should rule out Motley Rice as potential co-counsel because Motley Rice is adversarial to Altria in a number of active cases, some...

