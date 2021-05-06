Online Taxes Hurt Small Digital Cos., Industry Rep Says

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Taxes on online revenue will hurt small and medium-size digital businesses, even if they're not directly affected, a representative of small technology companies said Thursday at hearings held by the U.S. Trade Representative's office. Speaking at multiple virtual hearings on potential U.S. tariffs against European digital services taxes, Mike Sax, founder of the App Association, said smaller online companies rely on a larger digital "ecosystem" that would be hampered by taxes targeted at those business activities. "They have suppliers, and they are suppliers to other companies," Sax said during a hearing about Italy's digital services tax. "So while they might not...

