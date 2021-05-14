Jackson Lewis Adds 2 Attys In Orange County Office

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Employment law firm Jackson Lewis PC made two new hires at its Orange County office earlier this month who hail from Goldberg Segalla and Ogletree. Previously the national vice chair of Goldberg Segalla's employment and labor practice, Peter J. Woo joins Jackson Lewis as principal, where he will continue to focus on representing employers in a slew of labor and employment law matters including discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour claims, according to the firm's press release. Sean Paisan also joins as of counsel and will help grow Jackson Lewis' Cal/OSHA practice. Both Woo and Paisan "share a passion for providing...

