11th Circ. Revives Travelers' Row Over Yacht Wrecked In Irma

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday overturned a lower court's ruling in favor of Travelers, which had sued to dodge coverage of a sunken yacht, holding that there is no firmly established federal rule in maritime insurance regarding whether policyholders' breach of warranties will bar coverage. A three-judge panel ruled that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida wrongly held that Travelers Property Casualty Company of America is not obligated to pay for Ocean Reef Charters' damaged yacht because the policyholder breached the insurance's express warranties. The panel sent the case back to the lower court. According to court...

