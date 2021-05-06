Kansas City Fire Dept. Medics Lose OT Claims At 8th Circ.

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Firefighters also serving as paramedics are partially exempt from overtime if they have a clear responsibility to help with fire suppression even when in the paramedic role, the Eighth Circuit ruled Thursday in what the court said was its first time weighing in on the issue. In a published opinion, the panel said a lower court correctly found that the city of Kansas City, Missouri, had properly classified dual-function firefighter-paramedics as partially exempt from overtime pay under a Fair Labor Standards Act carveout for employees engaged in fire protection, given their responsibilities and training. "Kansas City has carried its burden to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS