Jevic Ch. 7 Trustee Can't Pursue Ex-Committee's Claims

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of trucking company Jevic Holding Corp. cannot step into the shoes of the plaintiff in a suit brought by the official committee of unsecured creditors, after a Delaware judge said Wednesday that a post-petition financing order limits adversary actions to those brought by the committee only. In a Wednesday opinion from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon, the court said that Chapter 7 trustee George Miller could not run with the claims asserted by the official committee — dissolved in 2018 when Jevic's bankruptcy was converted from a Chapter 11 proceeding — because Miller...

