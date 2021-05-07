11th Circ. Won't Shift Software Installation Fight To Calif.

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday reinstated a breach of contract lawsuit stemming from a failed software installation at an energy company, finding that by taking part in the litigation, the installation company waived its right to enforce a forum selection clause in a contract. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said that because the installers, Vision 33 Inc. and SAP America Inc., took part in discovery and filed a motion to dismiss while the case was being litigated in Florida federal court, they waived their right to invoke the clause and move the case brought by Southeast Power Group Inc....

