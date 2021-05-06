Freight Worker Tells Calif. Justices Harassment Suit Is Timely

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A woman who claims she was denied a promotion at a freight trucking company after turning down her boss's sexual advances urged the California Supreme Court to find that the statutory clock on her claim began when another worker assumed the role, and not when the position was offered. During oral arguments held remotely on Wednesday, Bonnie Pollack told the high court that it should reverse an appellate opinion that her quid pro quo sexual harassment complaint is barred by the statute of limitations because it was filed against Tri-Modal Distribution Services Inc. and other defendants one year and several weeks...

