Wawa Can't Close Out Financial Institutions' Data Breach Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday that Wawa will have to face some claims leveled by financial institutions over a data breach at the convenience store chain, in part because the institutions presented the "stronger argument" that Wawa has a legal duty to protect their private information. U.S. District Judge Gene Pratter's order denied Wawa's motion to dismiss a negligence claim as well as a claim for declaratory and injunctive relief, but dismissed without prejudice the institutions' claim for negligence per se. Wawa argued, among other things, that the negligence claim should be dismissed because the parties are bound by a...

