Baker Donelson Policy Arm Names GOP Hill Vet As VP

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC's lobbying arm, the Daschle Group, has hired a longtime Republican congressional staffer as vice president. The hire of Joe Hack, who worked as Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer's chief of staff for six years, represents a turn toward the GOP for the lobbying firm, which is mostly affiliated with the centrist wing of the Democratic Party. Hack is expected to serve clients in the health care, energy and defense industries. "I've always had strong relationships on both sides of the aisle and have a reputation for taking on tough issues for Republicans," Hack said in...

