Fenwick, MoFo Build $2.5B Deal For Fintech Startup Divvy

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Bill.com has agreed to buy private equity-backed corporate credit card management platform Divvy in a stock and cash deal valued at roughly $2.5 billion and driven by law firms Fenwick & West and Morrison & Foerster, the companies said Thursday. The transaction sees California-based Bill.com picking up Utah-headquartered Divvy, adding to the buyer's portfolio a business that serves more than 7,500 monthly active small and midsize businesses, according to a statement. Divvy, which was valued at $1.6 billion in a January Series D financing round, offers an expense management platform for corporate credit cards that allows businesses to...

