Judge Eyes Standing In Clash Over FAA's Flight Paths Project

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A petition to undo federal aviation regulators' decision to redraw flight paths in and out of Denver International Airport and nearby airports faced skepticism from a D.C. Circuit judge Thursday, who said the challengers have not shown that they have Article III standing by demonstrating how the project injured them. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory B. Katsas said during oral arguments that a local airport authority, four municipalities and an air charter company have not demonstrated, in their briefs, that the Federal Aviation Administration's Denver Metroplex Project has actually injured them. The project allows the use of satellite navigation to ensure air traffic moves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS