FERC Settlement Highlights Transparency For Power Cos.

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 8, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a stipulation and consent agreement between the FERC Office of Enforcement and Alliance NYGT LLC.[1] The settlement resolves the Office of Enforcement's investigation into whether NYGT violated FERC regulations, and several provisions of the New York Independent System Operator, or NYISO, market administration and control services tariff, or MST, when it submitted offers and information to NYISO that did not accurately reflect the fuel type used to run its generators, and failed to respond completely, accurately and timely to NYISO's subsequent inquiries. NYGT agreed to disgorge $369,264.19 plus $94,710.09 in interest, pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS