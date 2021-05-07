City Urges Gov't To Stop Scams With Online Safety Bill

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 5:39 PM BST) -- A coalition of City financial organizations, including banks and insurers, have called for online scams to be included in a planned digital safety law in order to compel technology companies to act against fraud. Trade bodies including UK Finance and the Association of British Insurers, as well as the City of London Corp. and consumer group Which, are among the 17 organizations that wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden in a letter published Friday about including the problem of scams in the draft legislation. Online platforms play a key...

