Royal Mail Loses Appeal Over £50M Ofcom Antitrust Fine

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 2:17 PM BST) -- An appeals court on Friday rejected Royal Mail's challenge against £50 million ($69.5 million) fine for proposing price changes that could have squeezed out competitors, agreeing that the postal carrier abused its dominant position in the market. The Royal Mail loses its appeal against a £50 million fine for proposing price changes that could have squeezed out competitors. (iStock.) The Court of Appeal dismissed the mail carrier's appeal after it was fined by The Office of Communications, Britain's communications watchdog, in 2018 for proposing to change wholesale customers' prices to drive out a rival postal delivery service. The three-judge panel said on...

