Insurer Gets $41M Trial Delayed Over Forged Ship Loan Doc

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 6:33 PM BST) -- A judge on Friday postponed an upcoming insurance trial over a $41 million Libyan oil tanker seized by Bulgarian authorities in light of revelations that the vessel's owners forged a mortgage document in an attempt to prevent the boat from being detained. High Court Justice Sara Cockerill rejected arguments from the ship's owners, Libyan Navigator Ltd. and General National Maritime Transport Co., that the trial could be split and claims related to the late disclosure dealt with later. She added that there was no clean split with the issues and the evidence. "I don't see how it can be avoided coming to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS