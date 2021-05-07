Qatar Officials Must Disclose Info In Currency Attack Suit

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 4:56 PM BST) -- Senior officials at Qatar's central bank and sovereign wealth fund must disclose documents recording the Persian Gulf state's decision to pump billions of dollars into its economy in response to an alleged conspiracy to manipulate its currency and bond markets, a High Court judge said Friday. Judge David Waksman ordered that the governor and deputy governor of the Qatar Central Bank and the Qatar Investment Authority's chief executive be included in a document search as part of the country's lawsuit accusing Banque Havilland SA of orchestrating a plan to attack its financial markets in late 2017. Judge Waksman said it was...

