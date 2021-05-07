Kirkland-Led Blackstone Lobs £1.21B Bid At UK's St. Modwen

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Blackstone Group, counseled by Kirkland, put up an offer to buy Slaughter and May-advised St. Modwen Properties PLC for roughly £1.21 billion ($1.68 billion), and the U.K. property investment and development company believes the proposal would be attractive if made binding, the companies said Friday. The indicative bid from Blackstone Group International Partners LLP amounts to 542 pence per ordinary share, or a premium of about 21% over St. Modwen's closing share price on Thursday, according to a statement from Blackstone. Blackstone's "possible offer" remains subject to "certain limited pre-conditions," such as completion of due diligence. Under U.K. merger rules, Blackstone...

