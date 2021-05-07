Beverly Hills Polo TM Owner Loses Appeal To Boost Damages

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 6:28 PM BST) -- The owner of trademarks rights for the Beverly Hills Polo Club brand in Britain lost a bid on Friday to get an extra £2.5 million ($3.5 million) from two former directors of companies found liable for infringing the trademarks. The Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by Lifestyle Equities CV and Lifestyle Licensing BV, finding that the liability of Kashif Ahmed and his sister Bushra Ahmed for the trademark infringement is confined to the profits they made themselves, rather than the entirety of the profits made by the companies that sold the products at the heart of the lawsuit. "I cannot...

