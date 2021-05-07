Feds Tread Lightly On Giuliani Devices After 'Taint Team' Flak

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Federal investigators who seized Rudy Giuliani's devices as part of a foreign lobbying probe are proceeding cautiously with the host of sensitive material they now possess, signaling a possible shift in how the government handles attorney-client communications following strong criticisms from judges. Manhattan federal prosecutors on Tuesday asked a court to appoint a special master to screen for privileged material on the former New York City mayor's devices, a process the government typically resists in favor of using in-house "taint teams," or separate groups of investigators who screen evidence for privilege before passing it to prosecutors. Appeals courts have become increasingly skeptical...

