Appeal Bid Denied In Suit Over WH Review Of Bolton's Book

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An attorney seeking information on the Trump administration's attempt to block or censor ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton's controversial White House memoir has lost his bid in D.C. federal court to immediately challenge a partial dismissal of his case against the agency primarily responsible for prepublication review. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras declined Thursday to grant a motion by Legal Eagle — a YouTube channel run by prominent legal blogger and trial lawyer Devin J. Stone — to appeal to the D.C. Circuit a March order dismissing Freedom of Information Act violation claims against the National Security Council's Records Access and Information Security Management Directorate....

