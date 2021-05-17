Timber Scam Victim Says Baker Donelson Lured Him In

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A former Baker Donelson client who lost money in a scam allegedly facilitated by firm members told a Mississippi federal judge Monday that he skipped his typical due diligence on the deal because it was pitched by Baker lawyers he knew. Speaking in a virtual hearing, Gregory Cantrell told U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves he thought he was being "invited to the club" of a Baker Donelson-run investment opportunity when he was pitched by health care partner Jon Seawright. Cantrell told the court that Seawright and another Baker lawyer had helped him and a doctor sell a health care business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS