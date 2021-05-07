Texas Justices Give 2nd Shot To Oil Well Contamination Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday revived an oil and gas company's claims that an Energy Transfer LP unit compromised its drilling operations, finding a lower court wrongfully granted the unit summary judgment despite no definitive proof that the company filed suit too late. In an 8-0 opinion, the state high court sided with Swift Energy Operating LLC and partially reversed a Fourth Court of Appeals ruling, reinstating Swift's allegation that 74 of its existing and future Eagle Ford Shale wells were harmed by migrating hydrogen sulfide contamination from an injection well owned by Energy Transfer unit Regency Field Services LLC....

